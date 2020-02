A gas explosion occurred in Ħaż-Żebbuġ earlier today.

Police confirmed that a gas explosion occurred on Triq Iż-Żebbuġa l-Bajda in Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

An ambulance was called on site but fortunately, no-one was hurt.

Earlier this year, another gas cylinder exploded on Triq Znuber in Attard, resulting in nearby residents having to be evacuated late at night.

The explosion caused some concern about the safety of gas cylinder stock in Malta.

Tag someone from Ħaż-Żebbuġ.