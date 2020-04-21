د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Almost 90% Of All Suicides In Malta Are Men, New Figures Show

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Gender issues are often at the forefront of global debate and regularly triggers strong reactions from both sides of the divide. However, recently published figures have confirmed that men account to close to 88% of all suicides in Malta, yet the issue is seldom discussed.

Following a parliamentary question from MP Ivan Bartolo, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne revealed that 71 persons took their own life, 61 of which were men.

It reflects globals trend. More than three-quarters of suicide victims in the UK are men, while the rate in the US is 79%.

The theories behind the overwhelming disparity are varied,  but one common explanation seems to be huge societal and financial pressures placed upon men.

What’s interesting is that it’s women who more likely suffer from mental health issues. The University of Pennsylvania found that overall rates of mental health disorders tend to be around 20% to 40% higher for women than for men.

Studies have suggested that while women may suffer more from mental illnesses, men often sought more violent and finite means to take their own lives.

At present, there are roughly 307 residents at Mount Carmel Hospital. Meanwhile, Mater Dei runs at 24-hour crisis intervention unit, as does the Richmond Foundation who can be contacted on 1770.

If your mental well-being is suffering due to COVID-19 or any other reason, you can seek help on the freephone for mental-wellbeing by Richmond Foundation on 1770.

Malta's Suicide Figures from 2017 to 2019

Malta's Suicide Figures from 2017 to 2019

READ NEXT: WATCH: Maltese Elderly Home Is Treated To A Day Of Pampering With Haircuts And Blow-Dries To Keep Them Looking Good Throughout COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK