Almost 90% Of All Suicides In Malta Are Men, New Figures Show

Gender issues are often at the forefront of global debate and regularly triggers strong reactions from both sides of the divide. However, recently published figures have confirmed that men account to close to 88% of all suicides in Malta, yet the issue is seldom discussed.

Following a parliamentary question from MP Ivan Bartolo, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne revealed that 71 persons took their own life, 61 of which were men.

It reflects globals trend. More than three-quarters of suicide victims in the UK are men, while the rate in the US is 79%.

The theories behind the overwhelming disparity are varied, but one common explanation seems to be huge societal and financial pressures placed upon men.

What’s interesting is that it’s women who more likely suffer from mental health issues. The University of Pennsylvania found that overall rates of mental health disorders tend to be around 20% to 40% higher for women than for men.

Studies have suggested that while women may suffer more from mental illnesses, men often sought more violent and finite means to take their own lives.

At present, there are roughly 307 residents at Mount Carmel Hospital. Meanwhile, Mater Dei runs at 24-hour crisis intervention unit, as does the Richmond Foundation who can be contacted on 1770.

If your mental well-being is suffering due to COVID-19 or any other reason, you can seek help on the freephone for mental-wellbeing by Richmond Foundation on 1770.