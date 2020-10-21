د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Alleged Tax Evasion Sees Maltese Couple Charged With Money Laundering Despite No Evidence Of Criminal Links

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Alleged tax evasion has landed a Maltese couple in court on money laundering charges even though there is no indication the pair are involved in illicit activity.

Clint Vella and Sylvana Fenech appeared in court earlier on a  variety of money laundering charges. Police began investigating the pair after noticing discrepancies between their declared income and the lifestyles they were leading.

Fenech, a hairdresser, had deposited close to 11,000 in a month, Meanwhile Vella, who was declared to be a driving instructor despite him never having a license to do so, had deposited around 90,000.

Police were also suspicious that during this period the couple also purchased a property for 280,000. However, this was done through a loan.

Fenech and Vella’s defence team, lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Francesca Zarb, argued against the money laundering charges, insisting that there was no evidence linking the proceeds to criminal activity.

Searches from police have revealed no links between the pair and criminal activity, whether that is drugs, arms, or prostitution.

The lawyers insisted that their clients should be granted bail. The magistrate agreed.

Vella and Fenech were released on bail against a 2,000 deposit and 10,000 personal guarantee each.

What do you think of the case? Comment below

READ NEXT: Scores Of Tyres And 830kg Of Waste Retrieved From Maltese Sea In St George's Bay Clean-Up

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK