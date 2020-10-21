Alleged Tax Evasion Sees Maltese Couple Charged With Money Laundering Despite No Evidence Of Criminal Links

Alleged tax evasion has landed a Maltese couple in court on money laundering charges even though there is no indication the pair are involved in illicit activity.

Clint Vella and Sylvana Fenech appeared in court earlier on a variety of money laundering charges. Police began investigating the pair after noticing discrepancies between their declared income and the lifestyles they were leading.

Fenech, a hairdresser, had deposited close to €11,000 in a month, Meanwhile Vella, who was declared to be a driving instructor despite him never having a license to do so, had deposited around €90,000.

Police were also suspicious that during this period the couple also purchased a property for €280,000. However, this was done through a loan.

Fenech and Vella’s defence team, lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Francesca Zarb, argued against the money laundering charges, insisting that there was no evidence linking the proceeds to criminal activity.

Searches from police have revealed no links between the pair and criminal activity, whether that is drugs, arms, or prostitution.

The lawyers insisted that their clients should be granted bail. The magistrate agreed.

Vella and Fenech were released on bail against a €2,000 deposit and €10,000 personal guarantee each.

