Alleged Bomb Suppliers Offered Money To Silence Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder Suspect

Alleged suppliers of the bomb used to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia offered hush money to one of the suspected killers to stop implicating them in the murder.

A collaborative report from The Times of Malta and Malta Today has revealed that Vince Muscat told police that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella had supplied the bomb.

Court sittings have previously revealed that the men (Muscat, George Degiorgio, and Alfred Degiorgio) initially planned to shoot Caruana Galizia from a vantage point. However, they eventually decided on using a car bomb.

There have been brief references to Agius in court sittings. Main suspect Yorgen Fenech once told middleman Melvin Theuma to send a “message to Maksar because that’s where the bomb was made”. Maksar is the Agius family nickname,

Vella, Agius, and his brother Adrian were among the 10 arrested following a raid in December 2017. They were released without charge.

The report claims that late last year, the two men approached Muscat’s family and offered €1,500 per month in exchange for his silence. Muscat’s lawyer Marc Sant confirmed the offer was made. The police have been informed.

Police have made requests with foreign counterparts to find more information on the bomb suppliers, with little evidence in hand substantially linking anyone to the bomb.

Muscat has repeatedly been revealed to have been willing to talk on certain issues, with his former lawyer Arthur Azzopardi even claiming that his client was fearing reprisals in the form of acid attacks.

Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings with Yorgen Fenech have revealed that Muscat was willing to give up several details about unsolved murders, including Jonathan Pace, the owner of Tyson Butcher, who was shot in the back and head while standing on a balcony in Fgura.

At the time of the recording, the pair say that Muscat was willing to speak up on a number of murders but would not give information on the HSBC heist.

There had been 19 car bombs between 2010 and 2017. With practically all of the victims linked to the criminal underworld, they were often forgotten by the Maltese public while authorities found many dead ends.

The last fatal one was Caruana Galizia. There have been no car bombs since, barring a failed attempt in Fgura, which quickly led to arrests.

Theuma has hinted the men were involved, but nothing is set in stone as of yet.

