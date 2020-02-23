All Passengers To Be Screened When Entering Malta After Second Coronavirus Death In Italy

All passengers visiting Malta, whether it will be by air or sea, will be screened for the coronavirus when they come to the island.

The stepping up of precautionary procedures comes after the two people died in Italy after contracting the virus.

Thermal screening cameras will be installed at the Malta International Airport, whereby all inbound passengers will be screened, regardless of where they are coming from.

In view of the expected spread to affect other countries apart from China, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, authorities had already initiated screening of all passengers coming from affected countries.

But in view of the situation in Italy, screening is being enhanced by introducing thermal screening at points of entry.

This will also be implemented in cruise liner and catamaran terminals.

“Thermal screening is a mode of screening for the large number of people passing through points of entry. Any persons who will be identified as having a fever will be assessed further,” the office of the Deputy Prime Minister said today in a statement.

The health authorities appealed to the public for cooperation when it comes to screening people for the early identification of cases.

They have also reminded the public to contact the helpline on 21324086 or their doctor if they have travelled to affected areas and have any respiratory symptoms within 14 days from their return and not to go directly to health centres or hospital.

The health authorities also appeal for cooperation in public health measures being taken in the investigation of suspected cases, isolation, contact tracing and quarantine.

Until now, there have been two suspected cases that have been tested and resulted in a negative in Malta. Three other people are in quarantine after possible contact with a confirmed case on the Westerdam cruise liner. All three contacts have remained asymptomatic, authorities said.

