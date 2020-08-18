All Of Today’s Elderly Home Cluster COVID-19 Patients Came From Naxxar ‘Retirement Village’

All nine COVID-19 patients forming part of an elderly home cluster have been linked back to Simblija Care Home in Naxxar.

Both residents and staff make up the nine-person cluster.

Sources told Lovin Malta that residents who have tested positive are currently being isolated within the care home’s dementia ward. All patients previously in that ward have been moved.

On 6th August, Simblija Care Home banned all visitors after an elderly resident was found to have COVID-19.

Earlier today, it was announced that there were 48 new cases of COVID-19 along with seven new recoveries – bringing the island’s total number of active cases up to 648.

Simblija Care Home is part of the Hilltop Gardens estate, which has been described as Malta’s “most exclusive retirement village”.

