All Malta’s COVID-19 Patients Are In Good Health And Are Only Being Hospitalised For Isolation Purposes

All 28 active patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Malta are in healthy condition, so much so that they could have stayed at home in quarantine, according to Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

“All the cases we’ve had are very stable. In fact, they’re so stable that they could have stayed home in quarantine,” she said at a press briefing earlier today.

“We are following the process of keeping them at a hospital or purpose-built facility in order to keep them isolated but they’re in very good health. We’ve already had two who have recovered”

“We’ll continue to conduct tests even after they recover from their symptoms,” she said in a press conference earlier today.

The first patient to contract coronavirus, a 12-year-old girl who travelled to Northern Italy, is still testing positive for the virus nine days later.

Gauci also confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19, with three having been transmitted locally for the first time.

All three of the locally transmitted cases are healthcare workers. Two worked in close contact with the health care worker who was confirmed to have the virus yesterday.