‘All Lives Matter’ Protest Gathers In Valletta Following Robert Abela’s Decision To Allow Over 400 Migrants To Enter Malta
An All Lives Matters protest gathered in Valletta today to campaign against Malta’s decision to allow over 400 migrants to come ashore last night.
Protestors gathered in St George’s Square bearing signs that read “Malta first before everything”, “No to overpopulation” and “No to cheap labour” following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision last night to take in an estimated 425 migrants who have been kept aboard four private boats for the past few weeks.
Flowers and banners with anti-migrant undertones were also placed at the foot of a war memorial.
The All Lives Matter Movement has come to be associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement which has increased in popularity over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
Galvanized by protests around the world, an anti-racism sit-in will take place tomorrow. It is also believed that a counter-protest will be held too.