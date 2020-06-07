‘All Lives Matter’ Protest Gathers In Valletta Following Robert Abela’s Decision To Allow Over 400 Migrants To Enter Malta

An All Lives Matters protest gathered in Valletta today to campaign against Malta’s decision to allow over 400 migrants to come ashore last night.

Protestors gathered in St George’s Square bearing signs that read “Malta first before everything”, “No to overpopulation” and “No to cheap labour” following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision last night to take in an estimated 425 migrants who have been kept aboard four private boats for the past few weeks.