د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘All Lives Matter’ Protest Gathers In Valletta Following Robert Abela’s Decision To Allow Over 400 Migrants To Enter Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An All Lives Matters protest gathered in Valletta today to campaign against Malta’s decision to allow over 400 migrants to come ashore last night.

Protestors gathered in St George’s Square bearing signs that read “Malta first before everything”, “No to overpopulation” and “No to cheap labour” following Prime Minister Robert Abela’s decision last night to take in an estimated 425 migrants who have been kept aboard four private boats for the past few weeks.

Flowers and banners with anti-migrant undertones were also placed at the foot of a war memorial.

The All Lives Matter Movement has come to be associated with criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement which has increased in popularity over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.

Galvanized by protests around the world, an anti-racism sit-in will take place tomorrow. It is also believed that a counter-protest will be held too.

What do you make of this story? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: 'Easter Massacre' Report Should Be Sent Back Due To Severe Shortcomings And Ignoring Migrant Testimony

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK