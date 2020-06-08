‘All Lives Matter Is Not Insulting’: Rosianne Cutajar Defends Decision To Use Phrase On Lassana Cisse’s Plaque

Junior Minister for Equality Rosianne Cutajar is defending her decision to engrave the words “All Lives Matter” on a commemorative plaque of Lassana Cisse, despite the phrase being used by opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“‘All Lives Matter’ is not an insulting phrase but a strong expression of unity and respect towards people of all colour,” she told Lovin Malta.

“This was the reason behind the commemorative plaque that ultimately reminds us of the dire consequences of racism.”

Last year, Cisse was murdered by two Armed Forces of Malta soldiers while walking home from watching a football game in Ħal Far. It was believed to be Malta’s first racist killing.

In April, Cutajar unveiled a commemorative plaque on the road where he was killed to act as a lesson to Maltese society about the potentially fatal consequences of racism and the importance of integration.