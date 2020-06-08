د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘All Lives Matter Is Not Insulting’: Rosianne Cutajar Defends Decision To Use Phrase On Lassana Cisse’s Plaque

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Junior Minister for Equality Rosianne Cutajar is defending her decision to engrave the words “All Lives Matter” on a commemorative plaque of Lassana Cisse, despite the phrase being used by opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“‘All Lives Matter’ is not an insulting phrase but a strong expression of unity and respect towards people of all colour,” she told Lovin Malta.

“This was the reason behind the commemorative plaque that ultimately reminds us of the dire consequences of racism.”

Last year, Cisse was murdered by two Armed Forces of Malta soldiers while walking home from watching a football game in Ħal Far. It was believed to be Malta’s first racist killing.

In April, Cutajar unveiled a commemorative plaque on the road where he was killed to act as a lesson to Maltese society about the potentially fatal consequences of racism and the importance of integration.

TVM

TVM

The death of George Floyd in police custody has rejuvenated the Black Lives Matter movement, resulting in anti-racism protests across the United States and the rest of the world.

On the other hand,  the All Lives Matter slogan has become synonyms with those who oppose the movement and was used last night in an anti-migrant protest in Valletta.

Malta will also have its first anti-racism protest since the death of Floyd in the form of a sit-in outside Parliament at 6pm. A counter-protest is also being held following Malta’s decision to allow over 400 migrants to enter its ports two days ago.

What do you make of the ‘All Lives Matter’ slogan? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: LIVE BLOG: State Witness' Secret Recordings In Caruana Galizia Murder Continue...Will The Ex-Police Commissioner Feature?

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK