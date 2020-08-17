د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘All Drinks At €1!’: Buġibba Bar Rolls Out Tuesday Evening Blowout Ahead Of Wednesday’s COVID Closures

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Earlier today, Malta’s health authorities announced that bars and clubs would be closed from Wednesday onwards… and one Buġibba bar took this as a cue to have a dirt-cheap sale on drinks the evening before everything is closed.

“Due to government restrictions, pubs will be closed again from Wednesday 19th August, therefore… Tuesday 18th August join us at The Baron Bar from 3.30pm onwards with all drinks including wines, beers and spirits all at €1 each!” the Baron Bar said in a Facebook post today.

“See you all tomorrow! Stay safe, spread the word and not the virus,” they ended.

Pubs are being closed on Wednesday in an attempt to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus by minimising congregations of people.

However, the Baron Bar’s idea to sell as much alcohol as they could at such a low price received a mixed response. Some people applauded the idea, feeling sad that pubs need to close as Malta approached 700 active cases.

Other people thought it was in bad taste, flying in the face of the reasons the preventative measures were being rolled out.

What do you think of the Tuesday evening offer? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Robert Abela Will Return To Malta Later Today From Sicily Trip

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK