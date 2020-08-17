‘All Drinks At €1!’: Buġibba Bar Rolls Out Tuesday Evening Blowout Ahead Of Wednesday’s COVID Closures
Earlier today, Malta’s health authorities announced that bars and clubs would be closed from Wednesday onwards… and one Buġibba bar took this as a cue to have a dirt-cheap sale on drinks the evening before everything is closed.
“Due to government restrictions, pubs will be closed again from Wednesday 19th August, therefore… Tuesday 18th August join us at The Baron Bar from 3.30pm onwards with all drinks including wines, beers and spirits all at €1 each!” the Baron Bar said in a Facebook post today.
“See you all tomorrow! Stay safe, spread the word and not the virus,” they ended.
Pubs are being closed on Wednesday in an attempt to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus by minimising congregations of people.
However, the Baron Bar’s idea to sell as much alcohol as they could at such a low price received a mixed response. Some people applauded the idea, feeling sad that pubs need to close as Malta approached 700 active cases.
Other people thought it was in bad taste, flying in the face of the reasons the preventative measures were being rolled out.