‘Alive And Well’: Fourteen-Year-Old Qormi Goalkeeper Posts Positive Update After Diving Onto Rocks In Tigne’
A Maltese youth who was injured after hitting some rocks as he dived near Tigne’ Point has taken to social media to say he is alive and well.
Liam Frendo, who is a 14-year-old goalkeeper for the Qormi Youth Under-15s, had been grievously injured and rushed to hospital on Monday after injuring himself in Sliema at around 3pm that day.
Concerns over his wellbeing and how bad his injuries were had led to several of his friends taking to social media to ask about Liam’s condition.
However, he’s since taken to Instagram himself to say he’s “alive and well”.
Friends, fans and fellow footballers took to social media to send their well-wishes to the young goalkeeper.
“We would like to wish a big get well soon to our Under-15 Goalkeeper Liam Frendo, who yesterday was involved in an unfortunate accident,” the Qormi Youth Football Academy said.
“All the club, coaches and your teammates will be with you in your recovery! We will wait for you, our Champion.”
However, with Liam himself taking to social media to reassure everyone he’s well on his way to recovery, it might not be too long until we see him back on the pitch!