Alfred Sant Skeptical On EU Deal, Dubs It ‘Display of Carpet Trading’

While the EU budget deal has been dubbed a landmark agreement, Maltese MEP Alfred Sant has expressed concern over the outcome of the deal for the wider European Union.

Sant pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic is a situation that warrants urgent and large-scale EU action, especially given that the impending economic crisis is likely to be much bigger than the 2008-10 financial crisis.

However, he feels that the EU’s COVID-19 relief deal only scrapes the surface of what the European Union should have offered.

Sant noted that the portion of the deal concerned with grants was cut down by 22% over the five days of negotiations, and the seven-year budget was “trimmed to its least possible”.

This is not to say that the deal will not benefit Malta. In fact, Sant confirmed that he is “not worried at all” by the funds allocated to Malta. His worry lies in that the EU deal might not be enough given the extraordinary situation at hand.

“The EU needed a shock and awe commitment. Instead it provided a display of carpet trading,” Sant reiterated.

Member States reached an agreement on the EU COVID-19 deal in the early hours of Tuesday morning, clinching €1.8 trillion in aid relief. The deal will be taken to the European Parliament for further debating, and the final package will be voted on this Thursday.

MEP David Casa has also put forward his comments, insisting that a cohesive plan on expenditure and investment is a necessity to ensure that the best possible results are achieved.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had previously described this deal as a great result for Malta. He noted that it is the largest package of EU funding received by Malta, double the amount received during the 2014-20 period.

Has this changed your mind regarding the EU COVID-19 deal? Comment below!