Alfred Sant: Abortion Is A Civil Right In EU And Malta Needs To Have A Serious Debate

Former Prime Minister and Maltese MEP Alfred Sant said that as abortion is recognised as a civil right in the European Union, Malta must have a civil and serious debate on the issue too.

Following a question asked by Lovin Malta, Sant defended his recent vote in favour of an article in an EU resolution that called on member states to protect reproductive rights, including access to abortion in the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the only MEP from Malta who voted in favour of the article.

The MEP affirmed that the issue is not “cut and dry” but dialogue needs to be approached with tolerance and seriousness to reflect the nature of the sensitive issue.

Sant wrote he cannot stand “purist” stances when discussing polarised issues and said he has seen the same handling of the divorce debate, the bikini debate of the 1980s, dialogue on the introduction of civil unions and the morning after pill.

MEP Josianne Cutajar agreed that the issue was not “black and white” and urged for civil debate in Malta. She also called for improved sexual education, increased resources for Mater Dei’s GU clinic and a GU clinic for Gozo.

