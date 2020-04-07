Alfred Mizzi Foundation Steps In To Provide Meals To Families And People Struggling During COVID-19 Crisis

The Alfred Mizzi Foundation and well-known pizzeria Vecchia Napoli have steeped to provide meals to families and people struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Solidarity Meals delivers hundreds of meals every day to distribution centres around the island. Volunteers from Caritas then take the meals to people’s homes.

Vecchia Napoli has converted one of its dormant kitchens into a meal preparation hub, and its idle chefs are now active again to prepare the meals.

“Each week, a menu is prepared, and we ensure variety and well-balanced meals. Our mission is not one to just fill stomachs but to provide nutritious food and keep people strong and in good health,” the foundation said in a statement.

During their first week, Solidarity Meals provided 350 meals a day. They expect this figure to climb to 1.000 a day over the next few weeks.

They can keep this going for two to three months. However, they still need your help. Solidarity Meals may be contacted on jdebattista@vecchianapoli.com.mt or through The Alfred Mizzi Foundation info@thealfredmizzifondation.com.

The foundation has long been involved with supplying the needy with cooked food and provisions through its Kitchen at Dar Papa Frangisku and the Food Bank Lifeline. However, the COVID-19 outbreak meant that they needed to act.