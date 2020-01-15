Young MP Alex Muscat Given New Portfolio In Charge Of Communities And Citizenship

Prime Minister Robert Abela has created an entirely new parliamentary secretariat for communities and citizenship and has entrusted this position to young MP Alex Muscat.

Muscat will serve as a parliamentary secretary under the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, which will be run by Byron Camilleri, another young MP.

Citizenship was previously included within the portfolio of the parliamentary secretariat for reforms, which was spearheaded by Julia Farrugia Portelli.

However, Abela has shaken things up, moving Farrugia Portelli to the Tourism Ministry and merging the equality, reforms and justice portfolios and adding governance to it.

Edward Zammit Lewis will be Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance, while Rosianne Cutajar will be parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms, which includes legislation on prostitution, gender quotas, and cannabis for personal use.