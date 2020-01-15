د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Young MP Alex Muscat Given New Portfolio In Charge Of Communities And Citizenship

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Robert Abela has created an entirely new parliamentary secretariat for communities and citizenship and has entrusted this position to young MP Alex Muscat.

Muscat will serve as a parliamentary secretary under the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, which will be run by Byron Camilleri, another young MP.

Citizenship was previously included within the portfolio of the parliamentary secretariat for reforms, which was spearheaded by Julia Farrugia Portelli.

However, Abela has shaken things up, moving Farrugia Portelli to the Tourism Ministry and merging the equality, reforms and justice portfolios and adding governance to it.

Edward Zammit Lewis will be Minister for Justice, Equality and Governance, while Rosianne Cutajar will be parliamentary secretary for equality and reforms, which includes legislation on prostitution, gender quotas, and cannabis for personal use.

READ NEXT: Here's The Entire List Of Prime Minister Robert Abela's New Cabinet

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK