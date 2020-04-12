Alex ‘iċ-Ċoqqos’ Borg: The Man Who Lost His Life In A Motorcycle Accident On Mrieħel Bypass Has Been Identified

The man who lost his life in a motorcycle incident on Mrieħel Bypass today has been identified as 38 year old Alex Borg from San Gwann.

Also know as ċ-Ċoqqos, Borg tragically died this Sunday afternoon after crashing into a car driven by a 26-year old- woman from Sliema. Police had earlier said that the driver was a 26-year-old man from Lija but later issued a clarification.

The incident happened at around 12:15pm today, in the direction of Marsa. Borg was certified dead at the scene by police.

His social media shows he was passionate for motorcycles. His friends and family took to Facebook to express their condolences.