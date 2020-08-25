Albanian Man Connected To 2017 Jewellery Heist Believed To Be Sliema Double Murder Suspect

The man arrested in connection to the Sliema double murder in a Floriana raid earlier today is believed to be Daniel Muka, an Albanian national with a history of crime.

According to One News, police sources have confirmed that the 25-year-old Albanian is the main suspect.

He was arrested earlier today following a police raid at a Floriana hideout on Pjazza Robert Sammut.

Muka has a known criminal history, and is one of two brothers linked to a 2017 violent hold up at Diamonds International in Sliema, where €330,000 was stolen. His brother, 29-year-old Begtash Muka, has also previously been charged with carrying a weapon and entering restricted airport grounds in 2018.

A Maltese man was also reportedly detained and is believed to be an accomplice in the crime.

A murder weapon was also discovered at the Floriana hideout but will undergo forensic testing.

The development comes one week after Pandolfino and Maciejowski were shot dead in their Sliema resident on Locker Street.

