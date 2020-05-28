Air Malta’s Cabin Crew No Longer Guaranteed Take-Home Pay: ‘We’ll Make Service Cheaper And More Efficient’

Air Malta’s cabin crew will no longer be guaranteed a take-home pay at the end of every month and will now be paid according to an hourly rate, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri revealed during the announcement of a new collective agreement.

“This is a victory for common sense,” Schembri said.

Schembri said the new agreement removed restrictions that prevented the airline from reducing costs, like the take-home pay guarantee. He said that the service will be cheaper and more efficient because of the changes.

“Everyone understood that we needed to make serious changes to ensure the long term sustainability of the airline,” he explained.

The new agreement covers both definite and non-definite contracts, with Schembri giving assurances that each employee will be looked after.

Disputes between management, pilots, and cabin crew began after the airline offered a pay cut to around €1,200 per month during the COVID-19 pandemic, which effectively grounded the airline industry.

Air Malta is yet to reach an agreement with its pilots, who face a massive job cut, and Schembri appealed for the Pilots Union to reach a compromise.

“They need to recognise that they need to their part and make sacrifices like other unions have done.”

“I give my entire support to the Air Malta management to make all the necessary decisions they need to make. I know that Air Malta workers will not like me today, but they will appreciate what I’m doing in the future,” Schembri said.

Around 108 pilots were given a 30-day notice that they will be made redundant after refusing the offer. The cabin crew union, who was also reluctant to sign the deal, was facing similar cuts.

During the dispute, a curious stalemate emerged after it was revealed that pilots and cabin crew were guaranteed alternative work in Malta with the same take-home pay should they be made redundant, according to a 2018 letter of commitment signed by then-Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

It remains to be seen how the dispute with the pilots will develop.

