Air Malta Used COVID-19 As Excuse To Fire 69 Pilots As It Tries To ‘Cover-Up’ Affairs, ALPA Says

Malta’s leading pilot union has accused Air Malta of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to sack 69 pilots while ignoring other potentially viable cost-cutting exercises.

“The company’s decision to proceed with the contemplated redundancies underlines the use of the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to do away with the current conditions of employment for its workers, whilst, on the other hand, ensuring that excessively generous packages for those in the higher tiers of the company’s management are retained,” ALPA’s executive committee said.

ALPA said the company “had refused to provide any appreciable feedback with regards to the Association’s proposed 50% pay-cut across the board throughout the duration of the pandemic”. Now, 69 pilots have lost their jobs.

“It is the association’s view that the laying off of a significant portion of Air Malta’s pilot fleet will be detrimental to the airline’s future.”

ALPA said the decision to lay off the pilots came as a “complete surprise”.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the decision came after ALPA demanded a €73 million retirement buyout for its members. However, the union refuted that version of events as a “cover-up” intended to hide “the true state of affairs which will inevitably come to light”.

“The association has always approached discussions with the company in the best interests of its members and with the intention of ensuring the prosperity and the long-term viability of Malta’s national airline,” they said.

What do you think of this cut to Air Malta’s staff?