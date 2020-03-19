Air Malta To Introduce Outbound Flights For Stranded Individuals To Their Home Countries

Air Malta has set up a ‘lifeline schedule’ to facilitate outbound travel for stranded individuals in Malta to their home countries.

The airline announced that starting next Monday the 23rd of March it will introduce a new schedule operating to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt and Vienna to ensure essential connectivity for critical medical cases.

All flights will be operated on a point to point basis and will be available for customers who can prove that they are travelling back to their home country in the Schengen area either by producing a valid passport or residents’ card.

“With these flights, the National Airline is also ensuring a continuous connectivity that is critical to the Island’s supply chain,” the airline said.

“During this period no on-line check-in will be offered to be able to control the validity of the passengers.”

Passengers are asked to present themselves two and a half hours before the flight’s departure time.

It was announced yesterday that all inbound flights to Malta will be temporarily suspended as of 11:59 pm on the 20th of March.

