Air Malta Suspends All Flights Until Further Notice To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

Air Malta is suspending all passenger flights until further notice in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A Notice To Airmen was sent last night stating that Malta airport will suspend all inbound flights as of Friday 20th March 11:59 pm. The measure was taken to contain the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Following suit, Air Malta also announced that it will be suspending its flights departing after 11:59 pm on Friday 20th March, until further notice.

The airline also communicated that customers affected by the band have the following options:

Maltese Nationals affected from this travel ban and who are currently outside Malta need to contact the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs Office. Residents can contact this office on +356 22042200 or by email on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt. The Ministry will be organising repatriation flights. Non-Maltese Nationals need to contact their respective Embassies. Customers who were to start their trip within the next 48 hours and have queries about their tickets can contact the Airline’s call centre on +356 25991230. Customers who will not be travelling within the next 48 hours and all other passengers that require refunds can send an email to refundrequest@airmalta.com

The ban does not apply to ferry, cargo and humanitarian and repatriation or special flights. Air Malta shall operate such flights as directed by the Government of Malta.