Air Malta Saved The Country €5.5 Million In Medical Goods Transportation Costs During Pandemic

Air Malta saved the country from incurring €5.5 million in costs for the transportation of medical goods in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency, the national airline said today, assisting the Maltese government to deliver around 800 tonnes of medical supplies to Mater Dei hospital.

“Air Malta was crucial in engaging its commercial partners in securing substantial cost-saving on the delivery of this exceptional cargo,” an Air Malta spokesperson said today.

After it became clear that it would take 100 Air Malta flights to and from China to carry the 800 tonnes of material back to Malta, Air Malta CEO Clifford Chetcuti, assisted by staff at the Airline’s Cargo Section, contacted Qatar Airways to find a viable and far less costly solution.

Analysing government’s request regarding this exceptional load, it only made sense that a specific dedicated ‘freighter aircraft’ be chartered to transport the supplies.

After negotiating, it was agreed that the cargo would be brought to Malta using eight special flights operated by Qatar Airways Boeing 777 Freighter.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri praised the work done by Air Malta, whose intervention was ‘crucial not only in ensuring the record time arrival of the medical cargo, but also resulted in financial savings of some €5.5 million in transport costs for the country.’