Air Malta Received 40,000 Refund Requests, Promises To Clear Backlog By October

Air Malta said it will fulfil all requests for refunds following the cancellations of all commercial flights in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national airline has cancelled over 5,000 flights since the start of the virus outbreak. The cancellations affected the travel plans of over half a million passengers.

It noted over 40,000 requests for refunds, rebooking or applications for the three travel voucher options that customers can use on future flights and expects more requests to come.

The airline apologised for the delays in response to customers’ demands for refunds saying “its difficult to reply in a timely manner” in this unprecedented situation. However, they promised to clear the backlog by the end of October and have hired additional staff to deal with the surge in requests.

“Although it is taking longer than it normally would, the Airline remains committed to honouring each request,” a post read on their Facebook page.

Air Malta is set to initiate a new flight schedule for passenger flights when Malta’s travel ban is lifted on 1st July.

