Air Malta Pilots To Donate ‘Substantial Part’ Of Wage To Help Ex-Colleagues Out

Air Malta pilots will be donating a “substantial” part of their salary to their ex-colleagues after they were let go from their job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Airline Pilots Association has also pledged to provide financial assistance in order to ensure that its members maintain an income necessary for subsistence.

“The executive committee is pleased to note that a strong sense of solidarity in the pilot community has, nonetheless, survived these trying times,” ALPA said in a press release.

Last June, Air Malta let go of 69 pilots after negotiations with ALPA on reducing payroll costs failed.

The pilot’s union later accused Air Malta of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to sack the pilots and has since “refused to engage in effective consultation to resolve the hardship which is being endured by the families of 69 pilots.”

“Air Malta has not provided any justification for its failure to take the necessary measures in order for our members to receive wage supplements which would have ensured the retention of all our members in employment,” the union said.

Earlier this month, Malta reopened its airport to a few select countries for the first time in four months. It continues to open to more safe-corridor countries according to the recommendations made by the European Union.

