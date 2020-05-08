د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Air Malta Pilots Saved From The Sack As One Week Extension For Airline Dispute Granted

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An extension of a week has been granted to resolve the on-going disputes between pilots and management at Air Malta, with the jobs of over 100 pilots hanging in the balance.

Disputes between management and pilots began after pilots whose work have stopped as a result of the COVID-19 crisis refused to accept a pay reduction to around €1,200 a month as per the government’s wage supplement scheme, insisting that the airline’s management accepts similar pay cuts.

108 pilots were given a 30 day notice that they will be made redundant in the case no agreement was found within the company.

Yesterday, a day ahead of the expiry of the notice, pilot association ALPA accused Air Malta of changing its redundancy terms, informing them that they require 62 pilots rather than 26, four to five aircrafts as opposed to one or two and 125 cabin crew up from 49 as originally envisioned in their post- COVID-19 strategy.

The request for an extension was rejected by the national airline but accepted by the Department of Industrial Relations.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said this afternoon that talks between Air Malta and pilots have progressed significantly and are now at a “very delicate” stage but declined to comment further, arguing that he doesn’t want his statements to harm the discussions in any way.

What do you make of the dispute?

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci Will Give The Latest Updates On COVID-19 In Malta At 12:30pm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK