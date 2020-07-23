‘Air Malta Offered Ex-Pilots All It Could’, Silvio Schembri Insists

د . إAEDSRر . س

Air Malta offered the best it could to ex-pilots in light of these difficult times, economy minister Silvio Schembri insisted following news that its remaining pilots are donating part of their wage to their ex-colleagues.

After unfruitful negotiations with pilot association APLA to reduce wages in the COVID-19 crisis that brought most flights to a halt, the national airline let go of 69 of its pilots.

Remaining Air Malta pilots have since pledged to donate some of their wages to their former colleagues, whilst ALPA affirmed more financial assistance to ensure its members maintain an income necessary for subsistence.

“If those pilots had taken more responsibly then and cooperated, today those ALPA members would have been in better circumstances,” Schembri said. 

The economy minister stressed that the decision was made in Malta’s national interest and pledged to continue to work on Air Malta’s recovery together with better conditions for their staff.

 

