Air Malta Lays Off 108 Pilots After COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘We’ve Been Left Completely In The Dark’

Air Malta is set to lay off 108 of its 134 pilots in an attempt to cut costs after the COVID-19 pandemic effectively closed down their industry.

Pilots were only informed of the decision after Air Malta sent a letter to the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations detailing the job cut on Tuesday.

“The extraordinary amount of cancellations, and therefore reimbursements, together with the obligation to continue servicing fixed costs, such as aircraft lease payments, have led the company to necessitate mitigation of costs, including payroll costs,” the airline said according to a Times of Malta report.

The airline industry has seen a significant drop in revenue during the COVID-19 crisis. All flights have been grounded, and attempts by Air Malta to reduce payroll costs have reportedly failed. The decision reportedly came after the pilots refused to take a pay cut of €1,200 per month. They have already taken a reduction in pay.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, ALPA Head Dominic Azzopardi was entirely stunned by the decision.

“We’ve been left completely in the dark,” he said.

A meeting between pilots and Air Malta will take place tomorrow. However, Azzopardi said this would just be a conciliatory meeting.

Azzopardi suggested re-nationalising the airline in a bid to secure the jobs of the now-redundant pilots.

The 30-day notice period began on 7th April. Redundancy payments in line with collective agreements.