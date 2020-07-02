Air Malta Flies To India For The First Time Ever To Repatriate 110 People
Air Malta flew to India for the first time in its history, repatriating 110 Indians who were stuck on the island due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The flight left yesterday morning and landed in Cochin, India, the same day Malta opened commercial flights in the country. Lovin Malta previously reported how the workers were stranded on the island and had two repatriation flights cancelled.
The first scheduled flight had been cancelled in early June after unfruitful discussions with Indian authorities, whilst the replacement on the 17th was postponed indefinitely due to “COVID-19 logistical restrictions for pilots and flight crew” of Air Malta, leaving over a hundred people in limbo.
Speaking to Lovin Malta, some had feared the continuous delays would mean they will not afford rent and food whilst they waited for a new date for repatriation.
Air Malta has previously spoken of ambitions to make India a permanent route. But don’t get your hopes up just yet; a spokesperson said that such operations were not in immediate plans.
What do you think of the news? Comment below