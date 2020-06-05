Air Malta Fires 69 Pilots After Negotiations With Union Fail

Air Malta has fired 69 of its pilots after negotiations with the pilots union ALPA on reducing payroll costs failed.

“After numerous lengthy meetings, Air Malta and the union did not reach an agreement and consequently the Airline was left with no other choice but to proceed with the redundancies of 69 of its pilots,” the national airline said in a statement. “

“While the other unions representing the rest of its workforce understood the need to accept changes required to safeguard their livelihood, ALPA instead resorted to making unreasonable demands at a time when the Airline’s revenue has been severely compromised due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Air Malta regrets the stance ALPA has taken to the detriment of its members, which forced the Airline to take the undesired action with the resultant consequences to a large segment of its pilot workforce.”

“Air Malta remains committed to ensure the connectivity of the Islands to its major core European routes and its ongoing sustainability to the benefit of the remainder of its workforce and the Maltese economy it so supports.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said Air Malta’s decision came after ALPA demanded a €73 million retirement buyout forts members.

“Air Malta conducted numerous lengthy meetings with the Pilots’ union in order to safeguard its ongoing sustainability and viability,” he said.

“But after the pilot’s union insisted on an early retirement buyout of €73 million, which is an average of €700,000 for every pilot, the airline was left with no other choice but to proceed with the redundancies of 69 of its pilots.”

“ALPA’s actions attempted to place a stranglehold on Air Malta’s existence by making unreasonable demands at a sensitive moment when the airline’s operations and revenue have been severely compromised due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The Minister regrets the stance taken by ALPA to the detriment of its members, forcing the airline to take this undesired but unavoidable decision.”