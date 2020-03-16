Air Malta Emergency Flight To Pick Up 14 Maltese ITU Nurses Left Stranded In Jordan

Although Air Malta doesn’t fly to Jordan, arrangements have been made with the Jordanian government for this one emergency flight to take place, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced.

Air Malta will operate an emergency flight to Jordan today to pick up 12 Maltese ITU nurses who have been left stranded there after another airline cancelled its flights.

“They will be brought back to Malta at 9:30pm tonight and will follow a two-week mandatory quarantine period after which they will be able to return to work at Mater Dei,” he said.

“It is important for us to have all possible resources in our hospitals. I thank Air Malta and its workers for all their cooperation in these circumstances. We will beat COVID-19.”

Everyone who travels to Malta from 13th March onwards must subject themselves to a two-week quarantine period as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. If people are caught violating this quarantine rule, they will be subject to a €1,000 fine, a penalty handed out to four people so far.