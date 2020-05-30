د . إAEDSRر . س

Air Malta Confirms Mandatory Masks Can Be Taken Off To Eat And Drink

Air Malta confirmed that whilst masks are set to be mandatory on all flights from June 1st, there will be a few exceptions, such as when eating or drinking.

However, the national airline recommends limiting the duration in which face masks are removed to minimise the risk of exposure to the virus.

Those that suffer from breathing difficulties or medical issues that would not tolerate the use of masks for long durations will also be exempted from the rule. However, such passengers will have to identify themselves at check-in and notify the crew who will take preventative measures to ensure the safety of all on-board.

Children under the age of six do not have to wear face coverings.

In emergency situations that require the use of oxygen on-board, masks and coverings must be removed.

Photo: Air Malta 

