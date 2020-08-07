Air Malta CEO Resigns Amid Pilot Union Dispute But Cites Personal Reasons

Air Malta Chief Executive Officer Clifford Chetcuti has resigned from his role.

Chetcuti has resigned due to personal reasons, according to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

Air Malta is currently facing scrutiny from the pilots’ union ALPA for how it handled making 69 Air Malta pilots redundant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank Clifford Chetcuti for the good work he has done to strengthen the airline over the past two years, as well as for his resilience and personal commitment to running the company in challenging times,” Schembri said in a Facebook post.

Chetcuti took on the position of CEO on 1st September 2018, replacing former CEO Joseph Galea who was appointed in 2016. He will continue to support Air Malta until his successor is formally appointed.

“The Maltese government has full confidence in Captain Chetcuti and respects his decision,” said Schembri.

