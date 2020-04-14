Pilots Union Insists All Air Malta Management Slash Their Wages, Warn Airline CEO Refusing To Meet Them

Air Malta’s CEO Clifford Chetcuti is ignoring a request for a meeting by the pilots’ union ALPA in relation to the airline’s decision to make 108 pilots redundant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indeed, it is very strange, to say the least, that the company’s CEO should opt not to participate in discussions which should, in theory, be premised on his strategic guidance and policy direction,” ALPA said in a statement.

“Ever since being ‘handpicked’ by Air Malta, the CEO has embarked on an incessant attack on company pilots through numerous false allegations ranging from abuse of sick leave through false statistics, to gross misconduct, which were never proven.”

“It would have been wiser to embark on a path of reconciliation to resolve a wide array of problems facing aircrew, however, Mr Chetcuti has instead opted to launch scathing attacks through local newspapers with the sole purpose of intimidating and tarnishing the Association’s reputation, as well as that of its representatives.”

“The Association believes that it is highly unethical and immoral for Mr Chetcuti to display such predatory and opportunistic behaviour during such a sensitive period.”

“His’ offer to accept a 70% pay cut’ from a package exceeding €300,000 excluding perks, came after pressure was applied by ALPA to ensure the necessary degree of transparency.”

“Notwithstanding, senior management members have admitted to ALPA that they have given up just 10% of their salaries, whilst demanding a 90% pay cut from pilots. ALPA still insists on a fair, across the board, percentage pay cut.

The 108 pilots were made redundant after refusing to take a massive pay-cut and earn €1,200 per month. This is roughly a 90% pay cut for some pilots. Their union is insisting such pay cuts must be shouldered across all levels of the company, including management.

ALPA’s statement came after Air Malta decried their “appalling” attempts at seeking to leverage the airline into paying them more than other employees at a time of virtually zero revenues.

“During times of crisis, it comes without saying that all stakeholders should be cooperating to safeguard the survival and long-term viability of the airline, not personal interest,” it said.