These Are The 10 Destinations Air Malta Will Launch Flights To Next Month

Air Malta has announced 10 flight routes ahead of the reopening of Malta’s airport on 1st July.

The routes are to Berlin, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Luxembourg, Munich, Prague, Vienna and Zurich.

Prices start from around €39 and can be purchased immediately from their website. The national airline advises checking authorities’ travel recommendations for each country before booking a trip.

On 1st June, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the airport will open next month for direct flights between 19 countries or regions, which are Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.

Yesterday, 69 of Air Malta’s pilots were made redundant after talks with the pilot’s union ALPA failed.

