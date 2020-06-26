Air Conditioning Returns To Maltese Buses As Go-Ahead Is Given Following Upgrades

Air conditioning on public transport buses has been turned on again with immediate effect following instructions from Maltese authorities.

“Malta Public Transport has taken a series of measures to ensure maximum safety, including refitting the air conditioning systems with upgraded inflow particulate filters, which will continue to undergo regular cleansing,” MPT said this evening.

“Additionally, the air ducts of air conditioners on every bus are being specially fumigated every night at the end of each shift,” they continued.

Malta’s public buses have had their air conditioning turned off as part of the preventative measures rolled out in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as summer hit, temperatures began to rise and passengers raised concerns over the heat on some rides.