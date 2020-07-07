AG Letter That Halted Police Investigation Into Panama Papers Should Be Known As Murder Memo, Matthew Caruana Galizia Says

A letter Attorney General Peter Grech sent to police which halted investigations into the Panama Papers scandal and its participants should be known as the murder memo, Matthew Caruana Galizia has said.

“We can now start calling the memo that the Attorney General sent in May 2016, grinding the Panama Papers investigation to a halt, the Murder Memo.”

“If he had ordered the police to do their job, instead of conspiring with them and the Prime Minister to stop the investigation, Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, Yorgen Fenech and a whole cast of other characters would have already been in jail by 2017, and my mother would still be alive.”

“We called for Peter Grech to resign the day after the murder. We were right to make that call then and we’re right to make it again now. There is no other option for the Prime Minister but to fire Peter Grech immediately,” he said.

Quoting two sources, the Times of Malta earlier reported that Grech had sent a note to police warning that following up on the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit’s advice to conduct a seizure of Nexia BT data would be “highly intrusive” and “counterproductive”.

He said that police should demand a “high level of reasonable suspicion” before such a measure would be justified.

Nexia BT is the accountancy firm that set up the offshore Panamanian accounts of former Minister Konrad Mizzi and former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Caruana Galizia was the journalist to first reveal the existence of the secret companies.

The revelations would eventually lead to journalists uncovering that 17 Black, a target client of the Panamanian companies, belonged to Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of murdering Caruana Galizia. Fenech’s company is also linked to the controversial Enemalta purchase of Montenegrin windfarms.

Grech has been facing renewed calls for his resignation ever since the first hints of the memo were revealed during the public inquiry into the assassination of Caruana Galizia. Grech has previously said the claims were an outright lie, but has not replied to questions over the latest revelations.

