‘Agħtu Kasna’: Migrants Hold Peaceful Protest In Marsa Open Centre
A peaceful demonstration organised by migrants was held in the Marsa Open Centre today.
The demonstration saw scores of migrants come together to chant and raise awareness over their ongoing situation.
The demonstrators chanted things like “freedom” in English and French and “agħtu kasna” (pay attention to us) in Malta, though it isn’t clear whether they had any specific calls, TVM reported.
The action occurred at around 3.30pm, and police officers, as well as an ambulance, were on the scene, though no incidents, injuries or damage to property occurred.
This is not the first time migrants felt forced to hold a demonstration to draw attention to their ongoing situation on the island.
Photos: TVM