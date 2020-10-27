د . إAEDSRر . س

Aggressive Fire Breaks Out Near Marsa Incinerator, People Evacuated From Area

A fire broke out in Marsa earlier today, producing a big cloud of smoke in the area.

The Civil Protection Department was alerted of the fire shortly after 7am and arrived on the scene where they began evacuating people from the area.

A medical team was also dispatched however police reports indicate that no one was hurt.

While the cause of the fire hasn’t been revealed, it happened between an incinerator in Marsa and the warehouses of a wine company.

According to Wasteserv, the fire developed where autoclave material is stored.

This is a developing story.

Cover photo: One News

