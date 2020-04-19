Agency For The Welfare of Asylum Seekers Backs Measures Taken Inside Ħal Far Open Centre

The Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers has backed the measures taken so far inside the Ħal Far Open Centre, which has become the hotspot for COVID-19 in Malta with 37 confirmed patients.

The statement came after a Lovin Malta article into a resident’s reports on conditions within the centre. Meanwhile, photos and videos showed large groups occupying public spaces and the communal bathroom in a poor state of repair.

AWAS’s right of reply is as follows:

“As part of the contingency measures introduced prior to the first case of COVID-19 inside the centre, the Agency has increased the number of sanitary facilities. Sanitary products, including surgical masks and antibacterial hand wash, started to be distributed to each of the residents”

“Masks were made available to each and every resident of the centre. Residents who needed to replace their masks could easily approach the AWAS staff on site.”

“Residents were given information in different languages in order to raise awareness on different means to prevent the spread of the virus.”

“The Civil Protection Department is disinfecting the place on a daily basis. A private company has been contracted to fumigate the bathrooms every hour. Disinfection by the Civil Protection Department inside the centre, including the common areas and cabins, started before the decision to put the centre under quarantine. The hourly fumigation of the bathrooms between 5:00 and 23:00 started on 9th April.”

“The two centres being run by AWAS, in collaboration with the Malta Red Cross, are also meant to create more isolated spaces managed by support workers, doctors and nurses. Random testing is an important exercise run by the health authorities to monitor the spread of the virus. It is very effective due to the fact that the absolute majority of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 did not show any symptoms associated with the virus. “

“Residents who tested positive for the virus, as well as other individuals who were in contact with these patients, are being isolated from the rest of the people living inside the centre. These individuals are being given adequate care inside a clinic set up following an agreement between the Ministry for Home Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement and the Malta Red Cross. The opening of a new medical centre in Hal Far and the transfer of vulnerable persons to alternative accommodation will contribute to a 20% decrease in the amount of people living inside the centre.”

“Contrary to the allegations in the report, internet connection existed in the centre before the outbreak of the virus. Measures are currently being taken in order to enhance the reliability of the internet connection in each cabin. Following the decision to put the residents of the centre under quarantine, hundreds of board games and books were distributed inside the centre.”

“Other misleading information has been provided with respect to the supply of food. Food started to be distributed one cabin at a time in order to avoid queuing. Moreover residents are still able to receive food products from outside as long as they are sealed properly and do not pose any health risk to the residents and the employees. AWAS is providing breakfast, lunch and dinner on a daily basis including an additional supplement of fruit and vegetables. Water is being distributed in larger numbers of bottles to avoid sharing. It is still possible for the residents to receive food from outside subject to certain conditions which are meant to avoid contamination. Donations of food products have been received throughout the week from various individuals and entities, including NGOs.

“The residents are also allowed to cook their own food inside their cabins.”

“Following requests by the residents, arrangements are being made to install cigarette machines inside the centre.”

“During such a challenging and stressful period for both the residents and the employees, AWAS believes that the dissemination of unsubstantiated claims will only help to fuel tension inside the centre. In the coming days the Agency will continue to take further measures in line with its objective to ensure the health, safety and well-being of each and every asylum-seeker residing at its centres.”