AG Waiting For An ‘Official Request’ Before Requesting Europol Joint Investigation

Attorney General Peter Grech is waiting for an “official request” from the Caruana Galizia family before initiating a Europol Joint Investigative Team even though he does not require anyone’s permission to set this process in motion.

A Europol JIT would give Maltese investigators faster and better transnational cooperation that could significantly speed up their investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the various corruption cases surrounding it. The setting up of a Europol JIT was also one of the demands made by NGO Repubblika yesterday during its Valletta protest.

But when asked to respond to the Daphne Foundation’s appeal for the AG to initiate a JIT, Grech simply said he was waiting for more information from the foundation.

“Apart from reading the call in the media I haven’t received any official request on the matter,” Grech told Lovin Malta. “The Foundation and the family will no doubt explain their request in more specific terms than have been carried in the media (both on law and on fact) and I will then be able to examine it and engage,” he added.

Asked why the AG should wait for a request when he does not require one, Grech said: “The request definitely needs to be further explained particularly as to the legal basis proposed, the terms and possible participation. Clarification is also needed as to why it is requested that it should be the Attorney General who is to approach Europol given that Europol is mainly an organisation for police to police cooperation as distinct from Europol which is for prosecutors.”

Just last year, Grech had complained about how long investigations and prosecutions take when crimes involve complex financial crime.

Europol’s website says: “JITs are now an established efficient and effective cooperation tool amongst national investigative agencies when tackling cross-border crime. They facilitate the coordination of investigations and prosecutions conducted in parallel across several States.”