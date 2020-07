Three weeks since she went missing, 15-year-old Luana Borg has been found alive and well.

The police took to a press release to announce that the 15-year-old has been found. She was first reported missing on the 3rd of July at 8pm.

This isn’t the first time Luana has been reported missing. Back on 8th December 2019, the then 14-year-old was reported missing but reunited with her family six days later.

Share this story to spread the good news