After Three Months COVID-19 Free, Wuhan Hosts Massive Music Festival With Thousands Frolicking In A Pool

It has been three whole months since Wuhan recorded a COVID-19 case, ground zero of the virus, and the city has just celebrated that fact with a massive electronic music pool party over the weekend. The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park hosted a sight we’re not used to seeing in 2020, with thousands of partygoers packed like a can of sardines on lilos and donning beachwear as they enjoyed a no-limits live music festival… perhaps the first in the world since the pandemic hit.

VIDEO: ???????? Crowds packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of #Wuhan, where the #coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life pic.twitter.com/SJFBmx5sU8 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 17, 2020

Meanwhile, much of Europe – and the rest of the world – is still reeling from the second wave of COVID-19, with many countries imposing travel restrictions and increased measures till this very week. For Wuhan, waves are instead being made by excited partygoers celebrating the end of the virus in the region (at least for the time being). Photos from the party have since gone viral, with many criticising the city for its lax measures as other Western countries continue to battle the pandemic. “The problem is we haven’t eradicated Covid-19, and what that means is that as long as it’s not eradicated, there’s still the risk of having it introduced, whether from overseas or elsewhere,” an associate professor in infectious diseases at the Australian National University told the BBC.

Wuhan wave. People watch a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan, China pic.twitter.com/sPIdpAmQ6G — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 17, 2020