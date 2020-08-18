After Three Months COVID-19 Free, Wuhan Hosts Massive Music Festival With Thousands Frolicking In A Pool

د . إAEDSRر . س

It has been three whole months since Wuhan recorded a COVID-19 case, ground zero of the virus, and the city has just celebrated that fact with a massive electronic music pool party over the weekend.

The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park hosted a sight we’re not used to seeing in 2020, with thousands of partygoers packed like a can of sardines on lilos and donning beachwear as they enjoyed a no-limits live music festival… perhaps the first in the world since the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, much of Europe – and the rest of the world – is still reeling from the second wave of COVID-19, with many countries imposing travel restrictions and increased measures till this very week.

For Wuhan, waves are instead being made by excited partygoers celebrating the end of the virus in the region (at least for the time being).

Photos from the party have since gone viral, with many criticising the city for its lax measures as other Western countries continue to battle the pandemic.

“The problem is we haven’t eradicated Covid-19, and what that means is that as long as it’s not eradicated, there’s still the risk of having it introduced, whether from overseas or elsewhere,” an associate professor in infectious diseases at the Australian National University told the BBC.

However, Wuhan ended its lockdown back in April and hasn’t seen a domestically transmitted case since mid-May.

When the city of 11 million people registered six new cases back in mid-May, authorities had promised to test everyone in a week. About 10 days later, some 10 million people had been tested, with Wuhan officials saying the virus had yet again been contained.

Wuhan started to go back to normal in July, with most places reopening including parks, libraries and museums. And the HOHA Water Electrical Music Festival is a clear signal that the city is keen on putting COVID-19 behind it.

In the meantime, there are currently more than 21 million cases of the virus worldwide, with Malta hitting national records of active cases on a daily basis. 

What do you make of this? Let us know and tag someone who can’t wait to party after all of this is over

