After Swathe Of Resignations, PN Deputy Leader David Agius Silent On Calls For Him To Step Down

PN Deputy Leader for Parliamentary Affairs David Agius is silent on his resignation following a rush of exits from the party’s leadership team.

PN Secretary General Clyde Puli, Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Robert Arrigo, and General Council President Kristy Debono have all stepped down amid a political crisis that has engulfed the party.

PN Leader Adrian Delia is still holding on, defying calls for him to stand down, telling Xarabank that he will remain in charge so long as he enjoys the trust of party members who had elected him in the first place.

Agius has ignored Lovin Malta’s questions asking whether or not he will step down. However, he was in attendance at Delia’s address at a political activity in Mellieha, as was Arrigo and Puli, who seems to be still occupying their roles.

He is not the only member of the leadership team that is yet to declare whether or not they will step down. PN Administrative Council President Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici is yet to state his position, as is PN Executive Committee President Alex Perici Calascione.

The Nationalist Party has fallen into disarray ever since a parliamentary group meeting between Delia and his MPs, a majority of whom are reportedly calling for his resignation.

The person Delia tasked with undergoing much-needed reform in the PN, Louis Galea, has even called for a new leadership team to take control.

Those rumoured to be in line for taking over the party’s critical decisions, like Bernard Grech, have denied that any agreement is in place.