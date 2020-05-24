After Stingray Appears In Blue Lagoon, Maltese Sailor Calls For A New Sustainable Approach To Tourism

A Maltese sailor has called for a more sustainable approach to Malta’s natural wonders after rare wildlife started to reappear in Comino’s waters.

“This morning I saw a stingray – a beautiful animal – in Blue Lagoon, a rare occurrence (I’ve never seen one before and I swim here relatively often),” Karl Pace said.

“The obvious fact that fewer boats and fewer people are occupying and invading this tiny area, mostly for the sake of a few big companies getting rich, keeps wildlife away.”

Harkening back to a time when the Blue Lagoon would be “teeming with lobsters and octopus”, Karl had some simple recommendations on potential ways forward to keep the marine life comfortable.

“Certain limits can be put in place, enforcement of laws against sound pollution and rubbish dumping. Only compostable material allowed to be sold from kiosks. Moorings instead of anchoring, and also less big ships with tons of tourists and more space for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

“I also make money from taking people out on a boat, and would be happy to follow a sustainability protocol even if it means making less money.”