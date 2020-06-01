After Sliema Beach Parties, Gianpula Owner Warns Law-Breaking Lidos May Put Clubbing Industry At Risk

A leading Maltese club owner has called out a handful of beachside lidos who flaunted social distancing laws last night for potentially putting the entire nightclub entertainment industry at risk.

“People are saying lidos have become nightclubs,” Gianpula owner Matthew DeGiorgio told Lovin Malta. “There are not many clubs in Malta, and after what happened last night, there will be many putting pressure on the government not to allow proper nightclubs from reopening.”

Clubs in Malta still aren’t allowed to open; however, open-air beachside clubs and lidos are slowly reopening. Now, club-owners, promoters and even business associations are raising the potential possibilities for the Maltese clubbing industry.

A popular Sliema venue opened last week, with 300 people soon descending on the place before police had to be called in; and just last night, clubs all along the Sliema and St Julian’s front found crowds of people hungrily looking for a DJ and a bit of space on the dancefloor.

There’s been major backlash to last night’s parties which clearly ignored social distancing measures – and DeGiorgio is worries what this means for the future of Maltese clubbing.