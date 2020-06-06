After Claims Maltese Police Chief Told Officers To ‘Stick With The Labour Party’, PN Calls For An Investigation 

The officers both referred to a Christmas party that took place in the police garage last December, a period where Malta was rocked by a political scandal after Yorgen Fenech was charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami called for an investigation after two currently suspended traffic officers spoke to Lovin Malta about the level of deceit, wrongdoing and dirty mind games at the police force.

Acting police commissioner Carmelo Magri should be investigated in light of allegations he had passed partisan comments to his underlings at last year’s Christmas Party, the PN has said.

According to the officers, Magri, who was back then Deputy Commissioner in charge of the traffic sections, told his underlings to “remain firm and stick with the Labour Party which I love so much”.

Fenech Adami asked why the government has yet to comment on the serious allegations of bribery, politics interference, abuse and wrongdoing made during the interview.

“Several honest police officers expect an investigation into these serious allegations; the good shouldn’t suffer along with the wrong,” he said. “The government’s silence in the wake of these serious allegations continues to erode the public’s trust in our police force.”

Lovin Malta has asked Acting Commissioner Magri to respond to these allegations.

