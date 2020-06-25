After Being Forced To Remove Three-Quarters Of Seating, Eden Leisure Calls Out State-Organised Cinema For ‘Cramming’ People In

Cinema City, the state-organised screenings of Hollywood blockbusters, is sending mixed messages to the private cinema industry, Director of Operations at Eden Leisure Group Kate Decesare said.

After photos emerged of Cinema City’s seating arrangements in clear breach of COVID-19 health regulations, Decesare pointed out the irony of the situation as private cinemas face a seating limit of just a quarter of their capacity.

“Our cinemas have had to restrict seating to 25%. So aside from offering films for free competing with the struggling private sector, they’re [Cinema City] cramming them in, regardless of their own regulations,” she wrote.

According to COVID-19 mitigation measures for cinemas, seating must ensure a two-metre distance between patrons of different groups.

Beyond this, the event itself is seen as direct competition to cinemas just reopening after three months of closure due to the pandemic.

“Many, including Eden, have made sizeable investments to make our cinemas COVID-19 safe, have seen no revenue for months and will continue struggling for the coming months. This is giving us yet another hurdle and hurts our opening weekend,” Decesare told Lovin Malta.

“I understand that government would want to give something to the public after three months of semi-lockdown but this concept wasn’t the best idea,” she continued.

“The event is competing directly with local cinemas who’ve only just opened up after over months of closure, so why not encourage economic activity for local cinemas instead of offering an existing product for free?”

Cinema City has caused a stir among artistic circles after its announcement coincided with the cancellation of the independent yearly film festival – the Valletta Film Festival – following a cut in government funding for the event.

“Does this mean that the current obligatory conditions for open-air and closed venues are no longer in force?” Culture Venture Founder Toni Attard wrote on Facebook after photos of the open-air cinema emerged hours before the event kicks off.

“It’s a farce and a slap in the face.”