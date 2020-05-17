د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

After An Accident-Ridden Week, Malta Police Issue Over 100 Fines For Excessive Speeding And Other Driving Violations

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Police issued a total of 109 fines in relation to driving violations today. Seventy-nine of them were related to excessive speeding.

Out of the 79 speeding tickets, 26 were issued on Triq Bormla in Żejtun where a BMW was caught going 101 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

Twenty-one tickets were handed out on Kennedy Drive in Naxxar where another BMW was caught going 128 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone.

Another 32 speeding tickets were issued on Triq Louis Wettinger in Mellieħa where a Kawasaki motorcyclist was caught doing 110 km/hr in a 60km/hr zone.

A further 30 tickets were handed out in relation to number plates, tinted windows and driving without a license, amongst other violations.

Furthermore, police also discovered a drug-like substance suspected to be cannabis upon stopping and searching a Mercedes on Triq Dragonara in St Julian’s.

Malta continues to log a high number of driving violations week after week despite police appeals to drive safely during these times.

The past week alone has seen several cases of fatal accidents as a result of reckless driving.

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: 'It's A Massacre': Mellieħa Mayor Appeals For 24/7 Management Of L-Aħrax After Camping Fire Causes Extensive Damage To Forest And Fauna

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK