After An Accident-Ridden Week, Malta Police Issue Over 100 Fines For Excessive Speeding And Other Driving Violations

Police issued a total of 109 fines in relation to driving violations today. Seventy-nine of them were related to excessive speeding.

Out of the 79 speeding tickets, 26 were issued on Triq Bormla in Żejtun where a BMW was caught going 101 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

Twenty-one tickets were handed out on Kennedy Drive in Naxxar where another BMW was caught going 128 km/hr in a 70 km/hr zone.

Another 32 speeding tickets were issued on Triq Louis Wettinger in Mellieħa where a Kawasaki motorcyclist was caught doing 110 km/hr in a 60km/hr zone.

A further 30 tickets were handed out in relation to number plates, tinted windows and driving without a license, amongst other violations.

Furthermore, police also discovered a drug-like substance suspected to be cannabis upon stopping and searching a Mercedes on Triq Dragonara in St Julian’s.

Malta continues to log a high number of driving violations week after week despite police appeals to drive safely during these times.

The past week alone has seen several cases of fatal accidents as a result of reckless driving.

