د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Quarantine At Ħal Far Open Centre Will Be Lifted At Midnight After 38 Days

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

After 38 days, quarantine at the Ħal Far open centre will expire at midnight.

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci confirmed at today’s press briefing that the COVID-19 situation at the open centre, which houses over 1,000 migrants, is under control.

The vast majority of the residents will be allowed to leave the premises after midnight, after having spent 14 full days without exposure to someone who had tested positive for the virus.

Four people will remain in quarantine after they were exposed to someone who tested positive on 1st May.

In total, 50 people at the Ħal Far open centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since 5th April, out of whom 43 have recovered and have undergone the obligatory one-week post-recovery quarantine. 

Five more have recovered and are completing their post-recovery quarantine and two are still active cases.

READ NEXT: ‘Terrified’ Overcrowded Ħal Far Centre Residents Are Living In Constant Fear Over COVID-19 Outbreak And Weak Preventative Measures

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK