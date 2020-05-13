Quarantine At Ħal Far Open Centre Will Be Lifted At Midnight After 38 Days

After 38 days, quarantine at the Ħal Far open centre will expire at midnight.

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci confirmed at today’s press briefing that the COVID-19 situation at the open centre, which houses over 1,000 migrants, is under control.

The vast majority of the residents will be allowed to leave the premises after midnight, after having spent 14 full days without exposure to someone who had tested positive for the virus.

Four people will remain in quarantine after they were exposed to someone who tested positive on 1st May.

In total, 50 people at the Ħal Far open centre have tested positive for COVID-19 since 5th April, out of whom 43 have recovered and have undergone the obligatory one-week post-recovery quarantine.

Five more have recovered and are completing their post-recovery quarantine and two are still active cases.