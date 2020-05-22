After 11 Years Abroad, Maltese Entrepreneur Returns To Island For Next Big And Delicious Venture

There are certain reputable brand names in Malta that are synonymous with reliability and originality – and the man who was key for some of them being set up is coming back to Malta with his next big plan. “It’s been 11 years since I was in Malta, and I’ve always wanted to come back to the Valletta Waterfront – and, here I am,” Shane Scicluna told Lovin Malta after returning to the island from the UK. Born in London to Maltese parents, Shane ended up coming to Malta at a young age to play football with Rabat, Valletta and the Malta international youths team when he was just 16. But by the time he was 22, he was getting more and more involved in successful business plans, and had to make a decision.

The original Chick King in Paceville

Soon enough, Shane was involved in a series of new ventures that focused on giving customers that extra personal touch. Some of his work included setting up the Brown’s name, as well as various brands including Chick-King, Black Bull, Crave, and even some leading club and lounge collaborations, including some with entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti and other leading businessmen.

Plush, a popular nightclub in the 2000s and early 2010s

Now, Shane is focused on launching Bentley’s Malta, the newest restaurant to hit the Valletta Waterfront – and he’s whipping up a talented team. One of the first people Shane started working with on his return was Maltese businessman Elvin Muscat. Elvin, known as Vinu to his friends, is one half of the brother duo that runs Sphinx Pastizzeria, one of the most popular and recognisable brands in Malta.

Elvin Muscat

The combination of Shane’s experience and Vinu’s local knowledge and creativity is a solid beginning for Bentley’s – but he’s also got some extra celeb power. Shane and Vinu will be combining their business acumen with the celebrity power of singer brothers Kurt and Kevin Calleja, who will be running the kitchen and front of house respectively, bringing their personalities and unique flair to the establishment. Bentley’s Malta will be modern, creative and colourful – and was meant to be launching in April until the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly hit the world. But Shane and his new team can’t wait until things get back to normal so he can bring his vision back to the Valletta Waterfront – he’s excited to build new foundations in one of the most beautiful urban spots on the island.

Shane has always been into launching new concepts in the food and entertainment industry. Having been involved in multiple clubs – from Plush to Ceasar’s to Zanzi Bar to The Edge – in Malta, as well as eateries, he is keen to get started in Malta and turn Bentley’s into the place to be on the Valletta Waterfront. As Bentley’s moves closer to its opening date, Shane and his team are finetuning the place to perfection – and he cannot wait to give the Maltese restaurant industry a little bit of his personal touch again.

Shane Scicluna